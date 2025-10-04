G7+ Group holds emergency meeting due to Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian energy sector

The G7+ group held an emergency meeting due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, at the initiative of the Ministry of Energy, the co-chairs of the G7+ Coordination Group—the Canadian Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the European Commission—convened an emergency meeting of the Group to support the Ukrainian energy sector in response to Russia's massive nighttime attack.

"During the meeting, the Ukrainian side provided international partners with detailed information about the consequences of the attack, which was directed, in particular, at oil and gas facilities," the statement said.

The meeting was attended by over 100 representatives from various countries and international organizations, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, France, the European Commission, UNDP, EIB, EBRD, the Energy Community Secretariat, and other partners.

It is also noted that Deputy Minister of Energy Roman Andarak told partners about the barbaric attack by Russians on civilian infrastructure facilities.

See more: Enemy struck civilian car in Kherson: two children are in serious condition. Their mother was wounded (updated). PHOTOS

"This is an obvious attempt to deprive Ukrainians of light and heat in the autumn-winter period. The Russians have not abandoned their intentions to plunge Ukraine into darkness on the eve of the new heating season," he stressed.

According to him, during more than three and a half years of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation, Ukraine's international partners have provided significant support to the Ukrainian energy sector. Thanks to the equipment and financial assistance received, it was possible to successfully get through the previous three war winters and quickly carry out the necessary repairs.

It is emphasized that with the intensification of Russian attacks, there is a growing need to mobilize the support of international partners using tools that have already proven their effectiveness and can provide support in the shortest possible time.

In this regard, he informed his partners about the urgent needs for the rapid restoration of damaged facilities. These primarily include physical and air defense systems, the need to purchase additional volumes of gas, and energy equipment for restoration and repairs.

Andarak expressed hope for continued support from partners, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, and thanked partners for their donor contributions.

The G7+ reps, in turn, promised Ukraine more support and agreed to have another meeting soon to figure out what to do next.

Watch more: Enemy attacked Chernihiv: fire broke out. Power outages in city. VIDEO

For reference

The G7+ Energy Coordination Group in Ukraine was established in November 2022 to coordinate and mobilize donors in assisting Ukraine, particularly in restoring and protecting its energy infrastructure. The members of this group are: Bulgaria, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union, the Energy Community Secretariat, World Bank Group, EBRD, UNDP.