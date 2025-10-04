Von der Leyen reacts to Russian attack on Shostka railway station, calls for increased pressure on Russia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen responded to the Russian military strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region.

She wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

"The EU stands with Ukraine as its people suffer once again at the hands of Russian barbarism. The shocking images from Shostka railway station underscore Russia's reckless and continued willingness to attack civilians," she said.

The head of the EC stressed the need to continue to increase pressure on Russia until it finally agrees to a just and lasting peace.

"The EU and international partners must increase pressure on Russia until it finally considers a just and lasting peace," von der Leyen added.

We remind you that on October 4, Russian troops attacked the city of Shostka, delivering massive strikes with unmanned aerial vehicles. One person was killed, about 30 were injured, including three children, and eight were hospitalized as a result of the attack on the railway station.

Read more: Shahed attack on Konotop on September 30: man wounded by air defense fire dies