Russian attack on Lviv: part of the city without power, fires raging. Residents asked to close windows (updated). PHOTOS

On Sunday night, Russian troops massively attacked Lviv with attack drones and missiles. Air defence forces were operating in the city, and explosions were heard.

This was reported by the mayor of the city, Andriy Sadovyi, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, power outages are being recorded in Lviv after the Russian attack.

"Part of Lviv is without electricity. We know about Ryasne and Levandivka. We are finding out the details," the mayor said.

"Please remain calm and stay in safe places," Sadovyi added.

"There is no confirmed information about hazardous emissions in Lviv yet, but just in case, close the windows and stay in a safe place. There are several fires in the city after the Russian shelling, so it is important to protect yourself from possible harmful fumes and smoke. Do not rush to go outside after the alert is over. The relevant services are already working," Sadovyi later said.

As of 9 a.m., the air raid alert was lifted in Lviv.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi.