Today’s attack on Lviv region was largest since beginning of Russian invasion: number of victims increased to 8 people

Today, October 5, at night, the enemy launched the largest attack on the Lviv region since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, approximately 163 air targets entered the area of responsibility of the Western Air Command: preliminarily 140 "suicide bombers" and 23 cruise missiles. A significant portion of the enemy targets were destroyed. "Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, four people were killed and eight more were injured," said the head of the Regional Military Administration.

It should be noted that the targets of missiles and "suicide bombers" are practically the same – residential buildings, hospitals, and civilian industrial facilities. Only gas transportation infrastructure facilities in the region have been added, which is particularly cynical in the context of the cold weather and the start of the heating season.



"I assure you that no emissions of harmful substances, except for combustion products, have been recorded, including ammonia," he added.

We would like to remind you that earlier it was reported that as a result of an enemy strike, a residential building in the village of Lapaivka in the Lviv region was destroyed. A family of four, including a 15-year-old girl, was killed at the site of the strike. Another family member, as well as two residents of neighboring houses with injuries of varying severity, were hospitalized. Three other victims were treated at the scene.

Watch more: Enterprise and energy facility in Chernihiv were attacked: fires are raging, and there are emergency power outages. VIDEO+PHOTOS