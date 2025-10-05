Slovak government’s goal is not to defeat Russia, but to end war in Ukraine as soon as possible - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that the Slovak government's foreign policy does not aim to defeat Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to STVR.

The Slovak prime minister has once again criticized the European Union's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to him, the foreign policy of the current government of Slovakia is not aimed at defeating Russia.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Our goal is to end the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible so that Slavs stop killing each other. War is not the solution," said Fico.

He stated that if the EU had devoted as much energy to peace as it has to supporting the war in Ukraine, the war could have ended long ago.

"I will never be a wartime prime minister," added the Slovak prime minister.

Earlier, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that his country was ready to help promote peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war, but refused to provide military support to Ukraine.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia not invited to EU meeting on ’Drone Wall’ - media