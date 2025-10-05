Technical malfunction at Polish customs: queues formed at border with Ukraine

On the morning of October 5, a technical failure occurred in the electronic customs clearance system on the Polish side. According to Censor.NET, this complicated the movement of freight transport across the Ukrainian-Polish border.

According to data from the State Customs Service of Ukraine, the system is currently operating in emergency mode—only empty vehicles are temporarily allowed to leave Ukraine.

The State Customs Service emphasizes that Polish specialists are already working to fix the malfunctions. Further information will be provided regarding the full restoration of vehicle traffic.

As clarified by the Polish side, due to a malfunction in the electronic customs clearance system, there may also be a significant slowdown in cargo clearance.

Ukrainian customs authorities have called on carriers and drivers to take the situation into account and plan their routes with possible delays in mind.

Earlier, we reported that Polish border guards recorded a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 who entered Poland in September—more than 10 times. Compared to August, the number of those who left Poland also increased, by 3.5 times.

Read more: Nearly 40,000 Ukrainian men aged 18–22 entered Poland since August 28 – Polish border guards