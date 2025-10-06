Doubts grow in US about Trump’s mental state, - Guardian

In recent weeks, the behaviour of US President Donald Trump has been causing increasing concern both within the country and abroad. His social media posts, use of fake videos and controversial statements are fuelling debate about the mental state of the White House leader.

Last week, amid the threat of a partial government "shutdown", Trump shared a video created by artificial intelligence on Truth Social. In it, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries was depicted wearing a sombrero and an exaggerated moustache, accompanied by mariachi music.

Latin American organisations considered this to be a "racist" and "dangerous" incident, but in response, the president released a new video in which he appears wearing a sombrero and playing the guitar to Jeffries' song.

Another video he shared promoted fictional "medical hospitals" and "med bed hospitals". A digitally created avatar of Trump promised Americans access to "new hospitals led by the top doctors in the nation, equipped with the most advanced technology in the world" In reality, this story was based on a conspiracy theory about "devices that can cure almost every illness, but are withholding the technology." The post was quickly deleted, but it left a number of questions unanswered.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt limited herself to commenting: "The president has the right to share whatever he deems necessary on social media."

Meanwhile, Trump's public statements are also controversial. In a recent speech, he claimed without evidence that the popular drug Tylenol can cause autism if taken during pregnancy, and spoke of "certain elements of genius" that are allegedly passed on to children. During the announcement of 13 grants for autism research, the president repeatedly stumbled over incomprehensible phrases.

Mistakes also occur in international commentary. For example, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump confused Albania with Armenia when commenting on the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He repeated the same mistake on live television on Fox News.

His reaction to the tragic events was no less surprising. After reporting on the shooting at a Mormon church in Michigan, he almost immediately switched to posts about 24-karat gold in the Oval Office and new NFL rules, never returning to the topic of the tragedy.

Trump's speech to senior military commanders in Virginia drew particular criticism. The president appeared exhausted, praised his own actions, including the bombing of Iran, and urged officers to "carefully descend the stairs," comparing himself to previous leaders. He also stated that dangerous American cities could be used as "training grounds for our military".

Barry McCaffrey, a retired general sharply assessed this speech: "One of the most bizarre, unsettling events I’ve ever encountered".

Concerns were also voiced in Congress. Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said at a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson: "The president is unhinged. He is unwell". To which Johnson replied: "Well a lot of folks on your side are too."