Work is underway to strengthen security of training centers, they are increasingly moving inland, - Syrskyi

Following a series of air strikes by the Russian Federation, work is continuing to strengthen security at training centers.

This was reported on Facebook by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, Syrskyi held a traditional monthly meeting on the training of our soldiers, as well as on certain aspects of the functioning of training centers.

According to him, significant organizational work has been done over the past year to ensure that recruits have enough time to master the necessary skills and knowledge during basic military training. He recalled that now BMT lasts 51 days and includes a course on anti-drone warfare and other elements that meet the requirements of modern technological warfare.

"At the same time, given the drone and missile threat, work is continuing to strengthen the security of training centers. They are increasingly being moved deeper into the country, as far away from the front line as possible. In this regard, the task is to ensure high standards of training even in remote locations," the statement said.

He also reported that during the meeting, there was a constructive discussion on quality control of training in training centers, optimization of their organizational structure, deployment of BMT on the funds of mechanized brigades, the role of army corps in training, etc.

"Problematic issues have been considered, and ways to resolve them urgently have been identified. Specific tasks have been set, including those related to preparing the National Center for operation during the winter period.

It is important to fully realize the potential of training centers. We are continuing this important work," the commander-in-chief concluded.