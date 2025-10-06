Ukraine will be in EU with or without Orban - Zelenskyy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will go down in history as the only European politician who slowed down Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET with a link to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is simply unfair to spread rumors about Ukraine. This is being done today by one person who believes they have influence. Only time has influence. Unfortunately, the Prime Minister of Hungary is currently just slowing down this process, which is irreversible. Ukraine will still become [a member of the EU – ed.]. And history will remember that Hungary, namely its prime minister, slowed down Ukraine's accession to the EU," Zelenskyy said.

According to the head of state, there are two ways forward: changing the procedure with the support of other EU countries or putting pressure on Orbán so that he does not block Ukraine's accession.

"Therefore, either the procedure will be changed, and in that case we will definitely turn to the Netherlands, and not only to the Netherlands, because this issue also requires support. Or we will follow the usual procedure, and all countries will have to put pressure on the Prime Minister of Hungary," the president added.

