Enemy destroyed two more transformer substations that supplied Kharkiv. Coming winter will be hardest, - Terekhov

In recent days, the enemy has destroyed two transformer substations that supplied power to Kharkiv. This is a serious blow to the capacity of JSC Kharkivoblenergo.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"And, judging by the dynamics of the attacks, it is already clear that the coming winter will be the hardest for Kharkiv in all the years of the war.

However, while approximately 22,000 subscribers remained without electricity overnight, the number has now fallen to around 3,500. This progress was achieved thanks to the round-the-clock and coordinated work of Oblenergo's power engineers and Kharkiv's municipal services, who joined forces to provide all Kharkiv residents with a stable power supply and municipal services," the statement said.

"Yes, the city has capabilities, there are resources from Oblenergo, there is the capacity of the country's general power grid — but they are limited. And we must face the truth: Russia will not stop its attempts at terror, it will continue to try to take the lives of our people, to plunge them into cold and darkness. At any moment, there could be a new attack on critical infrastructure, which in seconds could destroy what we have been building and restoring for months. Unfortunately, such situations have happened more than once in the past and are happening now. Therefore, we must always be prepared for anything," the city's leader emphasizes.

He also added that after each attack, specialists repair boiler rooms, fix heating networks and water supply systems, and restore power generation.

"And we will do this again and again—as many times as necessary—to ensure that the homes of Kharkiv residents have light, heat, and water, so that Kharkiv can live, work, and remain strong," he concludes.