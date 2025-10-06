ENG
News Drone attack on the Kharkiv region
Russians attack car with drone in Kharkiv region: settlement head and community secretary injured

An FPV drone attacked Borova.

The head of a local community was injured in a Russian attack on Borova, Kharkiv region, on the morning of September 6.

Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"This morning, the occupiers struck near a passenger car with an FPV drone, hitting the rear wheel," the report said.

The vehicle carried the head of the Borova Settlement Military Administration and the community secretary — both sustained blast injuries and contusions.

 The injured have been hospitalized, and doctors are providing all necessary medical assistance.

