Over past week, Russians shelled more than 40 settlements in Kharkiv region, killing 5 people and injuring 32 - RMA

Photo: ДСНС України

Over the course of a week, the Kharkiv region experienced more than 1,200 combat engagements and massive strikes: five people were killed, and among the wounded was a four-year-old child.

This was announced by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Over the past week, at least 45 settlements in the Kharkiv region, including the city of Kharkiv, have been hit by enemy strikes.

Victims

As a result of the shelling, 32 people were injured, including a 4-year-old girl.

Unfortunately, 5 people died.

Three more people, including a 16-year-old boy, were injured as a result of explosions of unknown objects.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️1 "Iskander-M" missile;

▪️18 missiles (type to be determined);

▪️7 KAB;

▪️106 UAVs of the "Geranium-2" type;

▪️1 Lancet UAVs;

▪️4 UAVs of the "Molniya" type;

▪️24 fpv drones;

▪️3 UAVs (type to be determined).

Read more: Consequences of Russian drone strike on the Perinatal Centre in Sumy: fire was quickly extinguished, there were no casualties. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Destruction

The occupants caused significant damage to the civilian infrastructure of Izium district, where 5 apartment buildings, 2 private houses, a non-residential building, 12 cars, a cafe, an administrative building, 5 shops, 2 pharmacies, a beauty salon, a dentist, a bakery, a post office, a kiosk, and outbuildings were damaged.

Significant damage was sustained in Kupiansk district: at least one apartment building and 10 private houses, 5 outbuildings, and 8 cars.

In Kharkiv, the enemy damaged 8 apartment buildings, 33 private houses, a college, an enterprise, a hangar, 17 cars, 16 garages, the entrance to the subway, and trade pavilions.

SES units extinguished 43 fires caused by enemy shelling.

They also neutralized 448 enemy munitions.

There were 1229 combat engagements on the frontline.