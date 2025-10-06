Reuters: Oil refinery in Russia’s Leningrad region shuts major unit after Ukrainian drone attack

: The Kirishi oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest, shut its CDU-6 crude distillation unit after a Ukrainian drone attack and a fire during the night of October 4.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to two sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to the sources, the unit has a capacity of 160,000 barrels per day, about 40% of the refinery’s total processing capacity.

The sources say the repairs will take about a month.

The agency's interlocutors also added that during the repair, the refinery will operate at 70% capacity at the expense of other units that will exceed their production capacity.

"Kirishinnefteorgsintez is one of Russia's largest refineries. According to sources, in 2024, the refinery processed 17.5 million tonnes of oil, accounting for 6.6% of the total oil refining in Russia.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that on the night of 4 October 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck at the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise (Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russia). Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.

