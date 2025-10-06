Ukrainian defense companies to open joint production facilities in Denmark – Shmyhal

Ukraine and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding providing for the launch of joint defense production, technology exchange, and EU-backed financing to strengthen Europe’s security.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the signing.

"This is stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding I signed today together with our Danish counterparts — Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen, Minister for Industry, Business and Financial Affairs Morten Bødskov, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen," the statement reads.

What the Memorandum provides

The Memorandum envisions Ukrainian defense companies launching production in Denmark, establishing joint facilities, exchanging technologies, and attracting EU funding to implement joint projects.

"The signing of the Memorandum is a major step toward building a new security system in Europe and strengthening the defense industrial capacities of our nations. During the war, the jointly produced equipment will support Ukraine’s Defense Forces. In the long run, Ukrainian expertise and solutions in the field of security will also enhance our allies’ defense capabilities," Shmyhal emphasized.

