Russia to step up provocations against NATO countries – Danish military intelligence

Denmark’s military intelligence service reported that Russia sees itself as a party to a hybrid conflict with NATO and engages in aggressive actions that have not yet escalated into direct armed confrontation.

This was stated in a report by Danish intelligence, Censor.NET notes.

These include sabotage, cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, and regular Russian military provocations — the use of drones and aggressive behavior in maritime and airspace.

According to Danish intelligence, such actions aim to test the Alliance’s unity and weaken military support for Ukraine.

The report outlines the current level of threats posed by Russia.

Analysts noted that the risk of sabotage against Denmark’s armed forces is high, while the threat of a direct military attack on the country is non-existent.

