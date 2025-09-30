Finland deploys counter-drone contingent to Denmark – Stubb

Finland has decided to deploy a counter-drone contingent to Denmark.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"Finland stands fully behind Denmark in its efforts to secure the airspace and countering hybrid activities of the kind we have seen in the last days and weeks," the statement said.

Stubb stressed that, in order to make this support tangible, Finland has decided to deploy a counter-drone contingent to Denmark today. The Finnish Border Guard will also provide support with its own capabilities.

"I see this as an excellent example of the type of concrete Nordic cooperation we need today. Going forward, we’ll keep aligning our approaches to countering hybrid threats and pushing the capability development in Europe," he added.

As a reminder, on the night of September 24–25, a group of unidentified drones was spotted over Denmark, flying in areas near military facilities.

Danish authorities said the drone flights over several airports this week were the work of a "professional actor," who carried out a "hybrid attack" aimed at sowing panic.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the drones had been launched "locally." According to him, there is no evidence so far of Russia’s involvement.

Earlier, Aalborg Airport in northern Denmark, located near a military base, suspended flights for the entire night after drones were detected.