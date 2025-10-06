ENG
Farewell to journalist Oleksa Shalaiskyi to take place at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv on October 8 at 12:00 p.m.

Journalist Shalaiskyi has died

The farewell ceremony for journalist Oleksa Shalaiskyi will take place in Kyiv on Wednesday, October 8, at St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery (8 Trokhsviatytelska Street). The time is set from 12:00 to 13:00 p.m.

"We kindly ask everyone to arrive in advance, around 11:30 a.m., to avoid delays and allow time for entry," his post reads.

Shalaiskyi will be buried in the village of Morozivka, Kyiv region (approximately 65 kilometers from Kyiv).

As a reminder, on October 4, it was reported that Oleksa Shalaiskyi, one of the co-founders and editor-in-chief of the investigative journalism project Nashi Hroshi ("Our Money"), had passed away.

