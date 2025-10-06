Ministry of Defence may gain access to state registers to verify reservists’ data – Ground Forces

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine may gain access to state registers to verify certain data about reservists.

As reported by Censor.NET, Ivan Tymochko, head of the Council of Reservists of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, stated this during a live broadcast on Novyny.LIVE.

According to him, this is not a new form of control but rather a tool for information management and systematization.

"One of the registers that could potentially be shared is the voter register. But we must understand that mobilization is neither punishment nor coercion, it is, above all, about protection and love for one’s country. Moreover, there are selection criteria for the army that are not reflected in the register," Tymochko said.

Read more: Government streamlines process of transferring servicemen to other military units: what has changed. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ground Forces noted that the registers provide information only about the social status of Ukrainian citizens, for example, whether a person is a parent of multiple children, has a disability, or comes from a low-income family. These factors are taken into account when determining eligibility for military service.

"There is no reason for panic regarding the registers. More than five million Ukrainians have already registered in the Reserve+ system. It’s an open process that helps the state understand who it can rely on," Tymochko added.

Read more: Every month, about 30,000 Ukrainians join AFU, - Venislavskyi, "servant of people"