News Update of DeepState map
5 668 7

Enemy has occupied Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops have occupied 1 settlement in the Dnipropetrovsk region and are advancing near 4 settlements in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy occupied Maliivka and also advanced near Novoivanivka, Vorone, Okhotnyche and Bila Hora," the report says.

Read more: Defence Forces cleared Sosnivka, Novoselivka, Sichneve and Khoroshe in Dnipropetrovsk region. Enemy advanced near Sosnivka, - DeepState. MAP


