Orbán accused Europe of unwillingness to negotiate with Putin. Merz reminded him of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke about a recent dispute with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.
He stressed that dictator Putin seeks to "turn the political order of Europe upside down."
"That is why we stand by Ukraine," Merz added.
The chancellor also answered the question of whether he had considered calling Putin:
"Of course, I think about it. I just see that any attempt to talk to him now ends in even harsher attacks on Ukraine."
According to Merz, he had a rather heated argument with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Copenhagen last week.
"He accused us of not wanting to negotiate," the chancellor explained.
Merz responded to this accusation by reminding Orbán that last July, when Hungary held the EU Council presidency, he visited Kyiv and then Moscow.
"And Putin's response was to bomb a children's hospital in Kyiv. That is not the path I want to take," he concluded.
