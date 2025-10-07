No prolonged power and gas outages are expected yet, - Ministry of Energy

Scenarios for the heating season have been developed taking into account all possible challenges, but it is too early to talk about long-term electricity and gas outages for consumers.

This was announced by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, Censor.NET reports citing I-U.

She noted that the situation is under control, and the authorities are doing everything necessary to avoid long-term disruptions. "We have experience from previous years when the situation could change every day. That is why we are ready for various options, including the worst-case scenario, but we hope that through joint efforts, we will be able to maintain the stability of the power system and avoid long-term power cuts," said Hrynchuk.

As for Chernihiv region, where hourly power outage schedules are in place after the Russian attacks, the head of the Ministry of Energy did not predict the exact date of their cancellation. According to her, the facilities are restored several times a day, and so far, the outage schedules have not caused any serious problems for the population.

Regarding possible gas cut-offs, the Minister said that various scenarios are being considered, but everything is being done to avoid applying restriction schedules.

"We did not use gas cut-off schedules before, but using our experience in the electricity sector, we have developed them. However, we are doing our best not to use such mechanisms," the head of the Ministry of Energy stressed.

