Austria endorses idea of "reparations loan" for Ukraine: Russia should bear financial responsibility for war

Austria welcomes the European Commission's proposal to create a "reparation credit" for Ukraine based on frozen Russian assets, but is awaiting the publication of the legal text for detailed analysis.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to a correspondent of Ukrinform by the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs (BMEIA).

"Austria generally supports the European Commission's idea to create a 'reparation credit' for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, but is waiting for the legal text to be published for careful review," the ministry said, explaining Austria's position.

They added that Russia must bear financial responsibility for its illegal and aggressive attack on Ukraine.

"Overall, Russia must bear the consequences of its aggressive war, which violates international law, including financial responsibility. At the same time, the existence of a solid legal basis plays a key role," the ministry said.

We would like to remind you that on October 1, at an informal summit of the European Union in Copenhagen, the European Commission presented the main elements of its approach to providing Ukraine with a "reparation loan" using frozen Russian assets.

