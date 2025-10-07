Russia puts Arestovych on international wanted list for terrorism and spreading "fakes about Russian army"

Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for former freelance adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Oleksii Arestovych.

This was reported by the propaganda agency TASS, according to Censor.NET.

In Russia, Arestovych is accused of alleged terrorism and spreading "fake news about the Russian army." In February 2024, he was taken into custody in absentia in connection with this case.

Russian media outlets, including the RIA Novosti news agency, reported that Arestovich had been included in the "list of terrorists and extremists" compiled by Rosfinmonitoring.

