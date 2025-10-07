Suspicion notices served to 2 terrorists who tortured and sexually assaulted woman in Donetsk region

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have notified two members of the terrorist organization "Donetsk People's Republic" that they are suspected of committing criminal offenses, namely: cruel treatment of civilians, committed by a group of persons acting in concert, and other violations of the laws and customs of war, as provided for by international treaties, committed by a group of persons acting in concert.

Both suspects joined the terrorist organization "DPR" on their own initiative after 2014 and, as of 2021, held the positions of head of the counterterrorism department and investigator of the so-called Ministry of State Security of the Donetsk People's Republic, respectively, reports Censor.NET.

It has been established that between March 10, 2021, and October 17, 2022, one of the suspects, in order to suppress resistance and intimidate the pro-Ukrainian civilian population, held a woman in prison on the territory of a former insulation materials factory for a month. Since June, members of the "DPR" had been using this facility as a place of detention known as "Isolation." There, in order to obtain a confession of cooperation with Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, the victim was tortured, including through sexual violence.

In addition, she was repeatedly taken to a vacant lot, where she was beaten, strangled, and threatened with sexual violence. As a result of the above actions, as well as threats against her children, the victim agreed to give them confessions to fabricate a criminal case against her.

After that, the head of the counterterrorism department and the investigator of the "DPR MGB" together with others repeatedly interrogated the victim, during which, when she denied involvement in the alleged crimes, they used physical violence against her in the form of beatings by each of them.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing, and the necessary investigative measures are being taken.