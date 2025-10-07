Russia changes drone attack tactics on Ukraine – Bild

Russia is employing a new drone strike tactic against Ukraine to make its attacks even more devastating.

This was reported by military analyst Julian Röpcke from the German outlet Bild, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, some Iranian-made Shahed drones are now equipped with cameras and transmitters that send real-time coordinates of Ukrainian air defense systems directly to Moscow.

Russian forces then launch missile strikes, including ballistic ones, disabling air defense systems across entire regions.

Moreover, the attack pattern itself has changed: instead of mass launches, drones are now sent in small groups every 30 minutes, increasing the strain on Ukraine’s air defense.

A Ukrainian officer familiar with the situation said, "With this tactic, they are wearing down our air defenses and destroying entire towns and villages near the Russian border."

The Financial Times previously reported that Russia has also upgraded its Iskander-M and Kinzhal missiles, enabling them to perform unexpected maneuvers to evade U.S.-made Patriot systems. In August, Ukraine’s air defense managed to shoot down about 37% of Russian missiles, but by September that number had dropped to just 6%.

