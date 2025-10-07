Five NATO countries to rebuild five military rehabilitation centers in Ukraine

Under Operation Renovator, part of NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine, five military rehabilitation centers, including those damaged by Russian strikes are set to be rebuilt in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, NATO’s press service announced the initiative.

On October 7, Latvia joined the program, which already includes Lithuania, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

Each participating country will lead the reconstruction of one of the five rehabilitation centers, while NATO will provide overall coordination and project oversight.

Operation Renovator

Operation Renovator, launched in 2023 in cooperation with Ukraine, has a budget of €100 million and supports the coordination of medical training, equipment delivery, and infrastructure reconstruction.

"The project has supported rescue operations, prosthetics, and training for Ukrainian medical professionals, including doctors, psychologists, and physiotherapists, as well as construction work and equipment delivery to enhance Ukraine’s ability to care for wounded service members, both physically and psychologically," NATO’s press service stated.

The Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) is NATO’s overarching program for providing non-lethal aid to Ukraine and helping it achieve full operational interoperability with the Alliance.

It also includes support for the rehabilitation of wounded defense and security personnel, as well as their reintegration into military service or civilian life.