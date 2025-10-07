Government allocates additional ₴1.5 billion to front-line regions to protect energy facilities – Zelenskyy after meeting with Svyrydenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko to discuss the energy situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy heard a report from the prime minister on recovery efforts in the regions following Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"The government has allocated an additional 1.5 billion hryvnias specifically to front-line regions to protect energy facilities. A reserve of equipment has been created for the rapid restoration of energy supply, and we will continue to expand this reserve. We also discussed the situation in the gas sector, increasing gas reserves and ensuring supply to the population. We agreed that in the near future the government will adopt a resolution maintaining a fixed natural gas price for household consumers. A decision has also been made to impose a moratorium on energy disconnections in front-line communities. Despite all challenges, we must support the communities that are currently facing the hardest conditions," he said.

The head of state also instructed the government to prepare and present specific measures to raise teachers’ salaries, ensuring that the previously approved pay increases take effect next year.

"It is also important to see tangible results in supporting internally displaced persons. I expect government officials to report on both of these issues by the end of this week," Zelenskyy added.

