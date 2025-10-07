Court extends arrest for ex-SSU officers suspected of attempted murder of Budanov

On October 7, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure in the form of detention for two more months for former employees of the State Security Service of Ukraine Andrii Huk and Oleksandr Derkach. They are accused of treason, terrorism, and illegal possession of weapons. Specifically, they are accused of attempting to assassinate the head of Ukrainian intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Public Television.

At the beginning, the suspects' defense attorneys requested that the court recuse the clerk and prosecutor. Both motions were denied.

In turn, the prosecution requested that Huk and Derkach remain in pre-trial detention, arguing that they "could hide from the investigation, influence witnesses, and commit new crimes."

The lawyers for both men called the request for detention "biased" and asked the court to impose a preventive measure on their clients that did not involve detention in a pre-trial detention center. They suggested house arrest or bail.

Read more: British police arrest third man in Starmer-related arson case

For his part, Derkach stated that the risks outlined by the prosecutor were "unproven."

"He did not prove it. He did not prove that I could commit illegal actions. I did not see any evidence in the motion, only assumptions and words that I could do it. I was offered a deal, an exchange with Russia, but I refused. I ask that house arrest or bail be applied," he said.

Huk also rejected the prosecution's request for detention and stated that he "supports the defense counsel's request to lift the arrest."

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court granted the prosecutor's request and extended the suspects' detention in the pre-trial detention center for another two months. The next hearing in this case will take place on October 27.

Read more: Corruption in drone procurement: Servant of People MP Kuznietsov arrested with bail set at UAH 8 million

What preceded it

Derkach and Huk are accused of treason, terrorism, and illegal possession of weapons. They were detained in May 2024 and arrested.

According to investigators, Huk, who guarded high-ranking officials during foreign trips, participated in the assassination attempt on Budanov and brought a drone and explosives to Odesa to blow up his house.

According to investigators, Derkach passed on information to Russian special services via Huk about foreign arms supplies to Ukraine, personnel changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and other information about the defense sector that he obtained while serving in the state security service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel