3,339 amendments to 2026 budget: MPs break 2007 record – Pidlasa

Ukrainian lawmakers have broken a 19-year record by submitting 3,339 amendments to the draft state budget for 2026, setting a new all-time high.

Censor.NET reports, citing Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee.

According to Pidlasa, if each amendment were allocated 90 seconds for consideration in parliament, it would take 10 full eight-hour working days to review them all.

She recalled that 2,098 amendments were submitted to the 2025 budget, 1,620 to the 2024 budget, 1,270 to the 2023 budget, and 3,284 to the 2022 budget — before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Among political parties, the most amendments were submitted by:

European Solidarity — 910

Servant of the People — 652

Smart Politics parliamentary group — 470

Holos (Voice) — 437.

The lawmakers who submitted the most amendments are:

Artur Herasymov (European Solidarity) — 662,

Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos) — 254,

Dmytro Razumkov — 254.

As reported earlier, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration.