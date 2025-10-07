Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine’s Ambassador to Latvia Kutsevol

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Anatolii Kutsevol from his post as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Latvia.

As reported by Censor.NET, the corresponding decree No. 752/2025 was published on the President’s official website on 7 October.

Kutsevol had served as ambassador since December 2022.

Before him, the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Latvia was headed by Oleksandr Mishchenko.

The decree does not specify the reasons for the dismissal.

