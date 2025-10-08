Dialogue between US and Europe has improved, it is important to support Ukraine - Norwegian Foreign Minister Eide

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide noted during his visit to the United States that the dialogue between Europe and the United States has improved.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NRK.

"It is important that we support Ukraine together in NATO, and I must say that in recent months the situation has improved when it comes to the dialogue between the United States and Europe," the minister noted.

According to Eide, the United States and Europe are now on the same page when it comes to understanding the importance of NATO and supporting Ukraine.

"We are spending more on defense. But it is important that the United States continues to devote itself to this cause as much as necessary. Because a world where Putin's worldview prevails - where you can actually seize other countries by force - is a bad world for all of us," the Norwegian Foreign Minister added.

