Tsyvinskyi responded to media investigations about Mudia, employee of Lviv BES: Bureau’s reboot will be completed

The head of the Bureau of Economic Security, Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, commented on the journalists' investigation into the case of Roman Mudia, an employee of the Lviv BES whose family became millionaires.

"The reboot is ongoing and will be completed. ... Personnel changes in the Lviv BES office took place in September - before the journalistic material was published. The head of the department and the employee mentioned in the story left their positions then. Since my appointment, we have started systematic work on rebooting - even with the limited resources and forces we have. I do not hide the obvious: there are problems in the institution, and that is why cleansing is my priority," he stressed.

According to Tsyvinskyi, the BES is conducting an internal audit aimed at identifying risks and preventing their recurrence.

"For the first time, at the level of the head of the Bureau, I raised the issue of the need to provide the internal control department with real opportunities to independently identify employees who may be involved in corruption or criminal offences. This is provided for by the law on the BES, but has not yet been harmonised with the legislation on operational and investigative activities. Eliminating this gap will allow to act much faster on our own.

"We are currently building an internal control department and have formed a disciplinary commission, the regulations of which are available on the BES website," explained the head of the Bureau.

He also emphasised that the personnel decisions that have already taken place do not confirm or deny the facts presented in the journalistic material.

"This is part of a broader reboot strategy that changes the very philosophy of the Bureau's activities," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda journalists published a story about Roman Mudia, the former head of the BES's Lviv Oblast Operations Department, who was called by local law enforcement officials an informal supervisor of the Bureau's work in the entire region.

