Kubilius to the Europeans: Prepare to surrender if you want peace on Putin’s terms

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius warned that Europe must step up its defense efforts, as any agreement to "peace on Russia's terms" would amount to de facto surrender.

He made this statement during a debate in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, according to Censor.NET.

"Let's recall an ancient Roman proverb: if you want peace, prepare for war. Or, to paraphrase: prepare for surrender if you want peace in Putin's style," Kubilius said.

He recalled that many MEPs agree that Europe is not yet at war, but neither is it living in peace, and called on lawmakers to recognize that provocations and acts of sabotage are likely to continue over the coming years.

The European Commissioner emphasized that it is not the EU that is provoking Russia, but Russia that has initiated provocations against Poland, the Baltic states, Denmark, and other European countries.

Kubilius believes that in order to protect peace, Europe needs to strengthen its material, institutional, and political defense readiness.

"Either we prepare politically and practically to contain Putin, or we fight each other. It's a choice each of us has to make," the politician added.