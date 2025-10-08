Explosion occurs in apartment of high-rise building in Kyiv: one person is killed and one injured

Law enforcement officers are working at the site of an explosion that occurred on October 8 in the Svyatoshinskyi district of Kyiv. There are fatalities and injuries.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to Censor.NET.

The incident was reported to law enforcement officers today at around 6:30 p.m.

According to preliminary information, an explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a high-rise building, killing one person and injuring another.

An investigative team from the local police department and the capital's police headquarters, bomb disposal experts, and other relevant services are working at the scene. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated.