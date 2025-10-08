Part of Sumy district left without electricity after Russian shelling – Sumyoblenergo
Part of the Sumy district was left without power on the evening of October 8 due to Russian shelling.
This was reported by Sumyoblenergo, Censor.NET informs.
"Due to Russia’s military aggression, part of the Sumy district has been cut off from the power grid. Energy crews are working to restore electricity supply," the company said in a statement.
Earlier that day, Russian drones attacked the city of Sumy. One of the UAVs hit the roof of a multi-story residential building in the Zarichnyi district.
