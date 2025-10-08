Russia feeling impact of long-range sanctions - fuel shortage reaches 20% – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that due to Ukraine’s strikes, Russia is now feeling the consequences of the war, a fuel shortage.

Censor.NET reports, citing the president’s evening address.

"Ukraine is achieving truly significant results, and our long-range sanctions against Russia demonstrate this. According to our data, Russia’s gasoline shortage is approaching 20%. They are already using up their diesel reserves, which they had kept for a rainy day.

Putin has been offered to end the war or at least a ceasefire many times, by us, by the Americans, and he has rejected all proposals. That’s why it is entirely fair that Russia should feel the full price of this war. Arms manufacturers are ensuring that. Our long-range strikes have become more precise, partners are preparing new sanctions decisions, and we are also working in sanction areas that previously received less attention," Zelenskyy said.

