No queues or paperwork: government launches online divorce service via Diia
Ukrainians will soon be able to submit a joint divorce application via the Diia app, according to a new resolution adopted by the Government.
As reported by Censor.NET, the announcement was made by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
If there are no minor children
The service will be available to married couples who have no underage children.
One month for review
Diia will automatically verify data in the Civil Status Registration Office registries. If no children are found, the marriage will be dissolved one month after the application is submitted. During this period, the couple will be able to withdraw their application.
No visits to government offices
Previously, couples had to visit the Civil Status Registration Office at least twice, stand in queues, and fill out paperwork. Now, the entire process will take place online, without visiting any institution.
Divorce extracts and reissued divorce certificates are already available on the Diia portal. The ministry says the goal is to help Ukrainians handle life situations without stress or unnecessary bureaucracy.
As a reminder, since September last year, Ukrainians have also been able to get married online through Diia.
