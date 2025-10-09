Stubb will meet with Trump at White House: they will talk about Russia’s war against Ukraine and cooperation between Finland and US

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will meet with Donald Trump during his visit to the United States to discuss NATO, the war in Ukraine, and trade issues.

As Censor.NET reports, Yle writes about this.

Stubb stressed that there are a number of issues that need to be discussed with the head of the White House. He added that past negotiations concerned the Russian Federation's war in Ukraine and NATO.

According to the Finnish President's Office, the working visit will last from Thursday to Friday. Earlier on Monday, the White House also announced the visit of the Finnish head of state. According to the schedule, the meeting will take place at 3:00 p.m. Washington time (10:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

Stubb's office clarified that the meeting on October 9 will be devoted to bilateral relations between Finland and the United States, trade and economic cooperation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will be at the meeting with Stubb.

Also recall, that Stubb previously stated that Trump should increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as he has already switched from a "carrot" policy to a "stick" in relations with Russia.

