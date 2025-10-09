Russia is restoring only cities in Luhansk region, villages remain destroyed

Small settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region remain without reconstruction, while Russia plans new financial obligations for medical students.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Luhansk RMA, Oleksii Kharchenko.

"Towns, villages, and settlements remain neglected by the Russian authorities. Buildings and infrastructure in settlements where the front line passed in 2022 remain destroyed," the post says.

This concerns not only the more than 50 villages around Siverskodonetsk, where there is no electricity. In fact, in 3.5 years, almost no restoration work has been done in the villages located between Sokolohirsk and Lysychansk.

Kharchenko also said that the Russians want to force medical students to return three times the amount of money spent on their education. The relevant bill has been passed by the Russian State Duma in its first reading. If finally adopted, it will come into force on 1 March 2026.

According to the initiative, every medical student will have to sign a targeted training agreement in the year of admission. If the terms of the agreement are violated, they will have to pay compensation for their education and a fine equal to twice the amount of the compensation. In other words, they will have to pay three times the amount of the contract.

