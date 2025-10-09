Three "Flamingo" missiles were used to attack FSB base in occupied Crimea, - Welt

Ukraine used "Flamingo" cruise missiles during an attack on the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Welt.

Three missiles were used during a strike on the Russian internal intelligence (FSB) base in the north of occupied Crimea.

Missile technology expert Fabian Hoffman from the University of Oslo believes that only two missiles reached their target.

One of the "Flamingo" rockets fell 100 metres short of its target.

"At first glance, this does not seem like a very good result. But considering that the strikes left craters up to fifteen metres in diameter, it becomes clear that the lack of accuracy is compensated for by enormous power," the publication writes.

Journalists believe that "Flamingo" missiles and other long-range weapons of Ukraine may push Russia to compromise. If Russia does not comply with the demands, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to attack not only energy facilities, but also weapons and ammunition factories.

