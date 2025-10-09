MRMA head Kim urged military not to go into politics: they reminded him of inexperienced deputies in Rada. VIDEO

The head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitalii Kim, called on servicemen not to enter politics, as he believes that "their mass participation in this area is inappropriate".

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Glavkom.

What did Kim say?

We must have intelligent leaders and MPs who can function fully, not one-sidedly. Please understand: I am not against the military in politics, I respect and love them, and it is mutual. I just think that their mass participation in this area is inappropriate. People with experience in management or law, other areas that can be effective in communities are definitely needed. And the military, I think, will definitely be represented in the deputy corps by 30%. But 100% military political leadership and deputies is a path that will lead to nothing. I predict that every political force will use the military to increase their ratings and lure them to their side with all sorts of "perks". However, they do not understand how complicated and dirty politics is in terms of work. That is why I explicitly urge the military not to enter politics and not to succumb to such offers. Remember how after Maidan, its representatives entered the Verkhovna Rada and local councils. And where are they now? They are driving Mercedes. Fire and water always pass in politics, and the most difficult thing remains - copper pipes, which are very difficult to pass. Even after the war, the Armed Forces will not disappear, and the army will remain an important component of security.

Reaction of the military

Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a member of the Kyiv City Council, said:

"I explicitly call on people who are completely unrelated to politics, who have no experience, including people from the 95th kvartal, comedians, to run for president. I directly call on uneducated photographers without a university degree to run for people's deputies. Because we all see the result of such a campaign and have been putting up with this for four years now.

Mr Vitalii Kim, we live in a democratic country. Everyone has the right to enter politics. It doesn't matter if you are a military or not. Our country has proven this more than once. Your main boss, who is far from politics, cannot hold any positions according to your logic."

In his video, soldier Ihor Lapin noted that Kim, arguing why the military should not enter politics, began to cite the example of the Maidan.

"In a serious conversation, he began to tell me that people who came from Maidan to politics are actually just driving 'Mercedes', not fighting anywhere. This did not just piss me off. Because I want to remind you that the post-Maidan government... for example, Minister of Transport Omelian is a soldier, a member of the 8th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleh Barna, was killed in action, his brother is still in the Armed Forces. Tetiana Chornovol is still in the ranks, fighting and destroying Russian equipment. Next up, Prosecutor General Lutsenko..." Lapin said.

