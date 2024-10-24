I have known her for 20 years. There is presumption of innocence, Kim explained why he bailed out "servant of people" Kormyshkina. VIDEO

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv RMA, explained why he bailed out the "servant of the people" Iryna Kormyshkina (previous surname Allakhverdiieva), suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 20 million.

"Firstly, there is a presumption of innocence. Secondly, I have known her for 20 years, back when she worked in the insurance business. She went to receive a suspicion. She is not hiding from the investigation. The investigation will find out who is guilty, I have nothing to comment on. I just know that this (bail - Ed.) will allow her to work normally and that she will not evade law enforcement agencies with which she is now fully cooperating. I believe that it is precisely because she cooperates with the investigation, provides all the documents, appears, that the court allowed her to be released on bail," he said.

According to Kim, the court had a choice: bail, prison or surety.

"It was the court that made the decision, because she is behaving in good faith during the investigation," the head of the Mykolaiv RMA concluded.

The case of the "servant of the people" Kormyshkina

As a reminder, in November 2022, a case was opened against Kormyshkina, a "servant of the people" who was presented with UAH 20 million and a valuable watch. As reported at the time, the MP received UAH 14.4 million as a gift. Prior to that, she was presented with another UAH 5.3 million and a Swiss watch worth UAH 310,000 inlaid with 11 white diamonds. The donor was her father, but open data does not show that he had no official income of this amount.

On 17 October 2024, the SAPO served the MP with a notice of suspicion.

On 23 October 2024, the HACC imposed a measure of restraint in the form of a personal guarantee. The guarantors were the head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, and the head of the Mykolaiv RMA, Vitalii Kim.

