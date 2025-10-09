Putin will need to bury million of his people to occupy eastern Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia will have to lose a million soldiers to seize eastern Ukraine.

The head of state stated this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Trump understands that everything that Putin "sold" to him in Alaska as supposedly Russian military capabilities does not actually work. So, he tried to sell him "low-quality goods". I think it offends any person when they are lied to," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump told him "this is just your confidence, and you are just so confident, but it could be different."

"What happened was that I told him: the Russians will not take the east, and if they want to do it, then Putin will have to bury one million of his people. Because we understood how many he has already buried, taking 30% of our east since the start of the full-scale war, and we predict what he will have to do to try to get all of Donbas or other parts of Ukraine," the head of state added.

The president noted that a dialogue with Trump is currently taking place at various levels.

"There are various connections at the level of Witkoff, Kellogg, Bessant, the Ministry of Defense. And what is very important is the special services and the military. And not only do the special services and the military communicate, but they come, communicate, have a dialogue," he concluded.

