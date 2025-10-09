ENG
Occupiers advance near four settlements in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian forces have made advances in certain areas of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced near Vyimka, Novoselivka, Poltavka, and in Sichneve," the report said.

Vyimka is a village in Donetsk region, while Novoselivka and Sichneve are located in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Poltavka in Zaporizhzhia region.

Deep State - Russians have advanced on the eastern front
Photo: DeepState
