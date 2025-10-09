Enemy strikes on Zaporizhzhia region: two wounded and over half thousand attacks in 24 hours. PHOTOS

In total, the occupiers struck 14 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region 580 times during the day.

According to Censor.NET, there were 25 reports of the destruction of high-rise buildings, private houses, cars and infrastructure, according to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Russian troops carried out 11 air attacks on Stepnohirsk, Lukianivske, Huliaypole and Bilohiria. 351 UAVs of various modifications attacked Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne and Bilohiria. 7 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Kushuhum, Huliaypole, Novodanylivka and Poltavka. 211 artillery strikes were made in Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiroa, Poltavka and Malynivka.

Two people were wounded as a result of hostile attacks in the Zaporizhzhia and Polohy districts.





