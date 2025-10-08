Day in Zaporizhzhia: 16 settlements were shelled, and enemy carried out one missile attack on Komyshuvakha. There is destruction. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 7 October 2025, the occupiers struck 510 times in 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to him, the enemy launched 1 missile attack on Komyshuvakha.

Russian troops also carried out 10 air strikes on Huliaypol, Bilohirsk, Uspenivka, Poltava, and Novouspenske.

"317 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPVs) attacked Malokaterinovka, Plavni, Stepove, Prymorske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaki, Novodanilovka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Poltava, Charivne, and Bilohiria.

"Six MLRS attacks hit Stepove, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Poltavka," the statement said.

According to the Joint Forces Operation, 176 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Plavni, Stepove, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charyve, Poltavka, and Bilohiria.

The Russian shelling resulted in 28 reports of damage to houses, apartments, outbuildings, and cars.

"Civilians were not injured," the CMA added.

