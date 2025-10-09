AFU liberate over 180 km² during Dobropillia counteroffensive – Syrskyi

Despite continuous Russian counterattacks, Ukraine’s assault units continue offensive operations in certain areas of the Dobropillia direction.

He stated that the Dobropillia counteroffensive operation of Ukraine’s Defence Forces is ongoing.

"During another working visit to clarify the current situation in the area of offensive operations, I held a meeting with the command staff at one of the control points. I listened to reports on the situation and the implementation of previously assigned tasks.

I also spoke with unit commanders conducting counter-sabotage operations aimed at locating and eliminating enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as isolated Russian units that remain encircled," the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to Syrskyi, a total of 180.8 square kilometres of Donetsk region have been liberated, and another 212.9 square kilometres cleared of enemy saboteurs.

He added that he had identified the key issues and needs of the assault grouping and issued the necessary orders.

"Counter-sabotage measures will continue, and our defence will remain active. Steps are also being taken to prevent the enemy from advancing in the Pokrovsk direction, to improve logistics, and to protect roads and critical infrastructure," Syrskyi added.

