Ukraine and Russia will soon sit down for peace talks – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down for peace talks. The United States, together with NATO, is increasing pressure to achieve peace between the two countries.

He said this during a meeting with Finnish leader Alexander Stubb at the White House, Censor.NET reports.

Trump expressed hope that Moscow and Kyiv would soon take part in peace negotiations, saying both sides "have plenty of reasons to do so."

"It's a horrible war. The worst since World War II, you look at the people doing is Russia, Ukraine. I think we'll do that, too. We've a lot of reasons for them to do it and I think they'll be coming to the table pretty soon," he said.

When asked by a reporter whether he plans to increase pressure to secure a peace deal for Ukraine, Trump replied that he is already doing so together with NATO.

"We're all stepping it up.NATO has been great… and they’re stepping it up. And we're selling a lot of weapons to NATO. And that's going, I guess, to Ukraine for the most part. That's up to them. But they're buying weapons from the U.S. We make the greatest weapons in the world," the U.S. leader emphasized.

He also did not rule out the possibility of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, saying, "It’s possible."

Trump also pledged to defend Finland in the event of a Russian attack.

"I would defend them. Yes, I would. They’re a member of NATO. They’re great but I don’t think it will happen. I don’t think Putin will go for that. I think the chances are very, very small," the U.S. politician added.

