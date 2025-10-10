Russia will not call battle, Europe must prepare now - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds

Russia does not declare battles, but constantly wages a hybrid war. Europe must quickly strengthen its defense.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds stated this during the Riga 2025 Conference.

"Latvia always calls for working as quickly as possible. Not in 10-15 years, because we must remember what we are dealing with. We are not dealing with a country with which it is possible to agree on a certain date for a battle. No one will set a date. Hybrid war continues continuously," he emphasized.

Spruds stated that hybrid incidents are recorded not only in the zone of direct combat operations, but also in the wider region - in the Baltic Sea, Estonia, Copenhagen, Poland and other countries.

"Russia wanted to have less NATO in the region, but in fact it is becoming more and more. So there is indeed a reaction from a position of strength and literacy. And this is a good sign," the minister noted.

