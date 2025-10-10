Most difficult situation - to south of Pokrovsk, where Russia wants to expand the Zvirovsky salient, - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Troops

The Airborne Assault Forces reported on the operational situation in the Pokrovsk defence zone.

According to the military, the operational situation there has now been launched.

"Additional forces and means are being deployed to minimise the consequences of the occupiers' infiltration. Enemy attempts to advance on various sections of the Pokrovsk agglomeration defence zone are being blocked. Organised work is underway to search for and destroy enemy groups that have managed to penetrate the combat formations of subordinate units.

The issue of diversifying logistical supplies for the defenders of Pokrovsk is being resolved," the statement said.

The 7th Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the situation south of Pokrovsk remains the most difficult in their defence zone.

"Enemy groups are planning to expand the Zvirovsky salient. However, they are currently rotating their forces in this sector due to losses.

The enemy is trying to advance west of Pokrovsk and has a clear intention to reach the north-western outskirts of the city.

The nature of the enemy's actions indicates that the occupiers are preparing to intensify their offensive south and south-east of Pokrovsk in order to gain a foothold in small settlements in the agglomeration.

To implement this plan, the enemy continues to use infiltration tactics, expanding the "grey zone".

At the same time, enemy tactical aviation has increased the number of strikes on our rear positions," the soldiers said.

Over the past month, a number of ruscists' units have been moving south from the Pokrovsk agglomeration towards Novopavlivka direction.

"However, they were replaced by other combat-ready units. In particular, the 1487th motorised rifle regiment, the 86th and 87th separate rifle regiments.

In total, since the beginning of October, the defenders of Pokrovsk have already destroyed almost 300 occupiers, with more than 150 wounded. The Defence Forces also shot down and "landed" more than 1,100 drones of various types," added the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

